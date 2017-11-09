This is not how Cynthia Bailey imagined single life would be like! In an exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, November 12, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the newly single model embarks on a date, which appears to be in a barn.

Walking up the steps, she passes a coop of chickens and is convinced she’s in the wrong place. To her surprise, her date is waiting there at the top of the stairs with a blindfold.

“I’m not saying I am opposed to a blindfold if it was in the right situation but with all these animals running around, the last thing I want is a damn blindfold,” she says, adding it’s only been three dates with her mystery man.

However when he takes it off of her, she’s quite surprised!

Cynthia recently revealed she’s just having fun dipping her toe into the dating world. She separated from husband Peter Thomas last May, officially filing for divorce after six years.

“I’m dating, and I’m having a good time. My struggle was dating implies multiple people, but it’s not that easy in these streets, honey. I was like, ‘OK, I’m free.’ It was like, ‘OK, where is everyone? Drip, drip, drop, drop,'” Cynthia recently told E! “Anyway, I’m on a dating website. I’m dating a very nice man in Atlanta. I also have a friend out here [in Los Angeles] that I date. So I’m trying to be single for at least a year before I get into anything serious.”

Regardless of dating multiple people, she pointed out, she’s not a player and is honest with both of them. “I’m like, ‘Look, I love hanging out with you. I love getting to know you, but there is someone that I met a few months back that I really like to see when I’m in L.A,'” she explained.

In August, Cynthia seemingly made things Instagram official with motivational speaker, Will Jones, captioning one photo, “He’s got me feeling pretty special.”

@mr.willj A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

However, during last season of RHOA when she was going through her breakup, she admitted marriage may not be in her future again.

“I couldn’t give up Cynthia Bailey to be Cynthia Bailey Thomas,” she said at the time. “I was in love with Peter, but I’m just not wife material. I will never be in a relationship again where it will take a lawyer for me to walk away. I will never marry again.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!