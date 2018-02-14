Whoever said nothing good happens after 2 a.m. was part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills crew. After Erika Girardi left late at night to head to a hotel, there was some sort of scramble for her room. Teddi Mellencamp wasn’t happy that Erika had left, but none of the other girls seemed to care.

Sleepover Trouble

While the other girls worked out, Dorit Kemsley told Erika that people were upset that she had left – specifically Kyle Richards and Teddi. When the girls got back inside, Erika asked Kyle and Teddi point-blank if they were mad. They both denied it. Camille Grammer called Dorit a tattletale and they then got into it. Teddi tried to comfort Erika, who shrugged her off. That’s when Teddi started crying. At that point, everyone decided it was time to end the get-together.

Fashion Plates

Kyle, Teddi, Dorit, Camille, Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna were all prepping to go to fashion week. Kyle and Vanderpump spent the day shopping, while Teddi, Rinna, Dorit, Erika and Camille met up for dinner. Soon after sitting down, Dorit filled Rinna in on the drama she’d missed – specifically when Vanderpump had stormed out of the dinner with Kyle and Dorit. Next up was Erika leaving Teddi’s beach house. Rinna thought it wasn’t weird that Erika left, but she did think it was weird the way the other women were so obsessed with it. (Amen sister.)

Erika then told everyone that Vanderpump had told her that she’d felt brushed aside at her dinner with Dorit and Kyle. Dorit said that Vanderpump had privately said to her in the past that she felt that sometimes in a group setting, Dorit didn’t pay enough attention to her. She then said she thought Vanderpump was jealous that she had been talking to Kyle. Rinna said she was worried Dorit was going to be in trouble with Vanderpump for saying that.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

