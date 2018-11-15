There’s a new feud brewing in the O.C.? Tamra Judge accused her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Emily Simpson of being jealous of her marriage — and claimed she faked story lines for the Bravo series.

“SOOOO. FAKE! just like the fake cup reader that knew my name when I walked into the door and told me she’s a huge fan and that’s she’s actually a hairdresser (that’s why I had the bitch face the whole party),” Tamra, 51, began in an Instagram comment shared by Emily on Wednesday, November 14, referring to the cup psychic featured on the Monday, November 12, episode of RHOC. “I absolutely hate when cast members make s—t up to be relevant.”

The CUT Fitness owner then alleged that Emily’s mother-in-law was asked to pretend she hadn’t met Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge, before Monday’s episode.

“Eddie has met Perry twice. A couple months prior to this party. Where he sat at her house (while I filmed Emily’s kids birthday party) and talked for hours about working out and she’s been to our studio,” she claimed. “Clearly Emily is jealous of my marriage. As she should be! having other people do her dirty work. #messy #playsvictim #fake.”

After Emily shared her castmate’s accusations on her Instagram Story, she fought back with a list of rebuttals.

“1. My mother in law is 73. She has met a lot of new people this season and I’m sure she was confused. She was never told to say that,” the attorney wrote. “2. The cup reading was supposed to be a fun night with girlfriends. It was for ENTERTAINMENT purposes only. Nothing was supposed to be taken seriously. 3. I never met the cup reader before that evening. I had never spoken to her until that night. I never told her what to say [and] my mother-in-law didn’t either.”

Emily added that “of course” the cup psychic is also a hairdresser. “Do you think she does cup readers for a full time living?” she asked her costar.

The party planner, who has been married to husband Shane for nearly a decade, also addressed Tamra’s claims that Emily was jealous of her marriage.

“I like Eddie very much, but I’m not jealous of your marriage,” Emily wrote. “If you don’t like fake story lines, maybe you should stop fake’ losing your top.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!