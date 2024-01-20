Nicole Martin is ready to set the record straight with Adriana de Moura at the Real Housewives of Miami reunion.

“I felt like she was manipulating the situation and then when everyone found out she didn’t really own it out, she was a little wishy-washy, and that didn’t help my cause with the other women,” Nicole, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 17, while discussing RHOM season 6. “But since then, Adriana and I have spoken. She apologized for the way things appeared on camera, and she told me she’s going to make it right at the reunion. So let’s see.”

Adriana, 58, and Nicole’s drama began at a Mother’s Day brunch that Nicole organized. Adriana invited former cast member Ana Quincoces, who was on RHOM for the first three seasons, to the occasion. However, the decision didn’t sit well with Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. Alexia, 56, and Marysol, 57, lashed out against Nicole, who they assumed invited Ana, 58. Nicole shared that she felt like a “pawn” in the drama.

“It’s so hard because you hear so many things that you weren’t privy to while you were filming. I had no idea that Adriana was conspiring to bring Anna for X, Y, and Z reasons,” Nicole explained. “And then watching it, you see her and Julia [Lemigova] kind of discussing the real reasons why she’s bringing Anna, and I’m like, that’s messed up.”

As she watched the season unfold on TV, Nicole teased to Us that she took “notes” about everything she didn’t know happened so she could get a clear idea about what she wanted to discuss at the reunion.

“I have a little notebook and so it’s hard to just stay organized and kind of tackle all those points,” Nicole admitted. “Especially when women are yelling and you get distracted and it’s hard.”

While Nicole and Adriana have seemingly buried the hatchet, the doctor still has some feelings toward Alexia and Marysol for their escalation of the drama. Nicole told Us that while she was “disappointed” in the duo’s involvement, she wasn’t surprised by their behavior.

“Right from the start, they’ve kind of questioned who I am and they’ve attacked different aspects of my life, whether it’s professional, emotional relationship, my family,” she said of Alexia and Marysol. So I’m not surprised that they’re choosing to act this way, but I wish things were different.”

While Nicole’s bond with Marysol and Alexia has been rocky since joining the cast in season 4, she’s “hopeful” the women could make nice but doesn’t see that happening.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi