The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda showed off her knowledge of Housewives history in a game of “Who Said it: Jersey Edition,” sitting down with Us to test how well she really knows her castmates and our favorite Jersey moments.

Rachel was quick to name her current costars responsible for quotes like Margaret Josephs, “Your lipliner looks like a monkey’s a–hole,” or Jennifer Aydin’s, “So you can’t relate to people who have set up marriages, and I can’t relate to people who have affairs with married people.”

As for what classic line she says deserves to be brought back — “I don’t know if she wants to be me, or skin me and wear me like last year’s Versace —” she knew it was Dina Manzo.

“That’s a good line, I’m going to revive that,” Rachel said.

A newer Housewife having arrived for season 13, Rachel quickly found herself on Melissa Gorga’s side of the historic feud between the Gorgas and OG Teresa Giudice. Though she hasn’t been around for long, Rachel is well versed in the family history from “sprinkle cookies” to cheating accusations that led to “almost zero” contact while filming the latest season.

After naming Melissa responsible for the quote “You wish my life was like your life and everyone can see it now and you hate that,” Rachel added on, “That’s so Melissa Oh, my God.”

Like Melissa, Rachel often finds herself at the receiving end of Teresa’s drama. In conversation with Us, Rachel claimed she’s “not scared” of confronting Teresa.

“I t​​hink that she has been on this show for so long and it just solidifies her relevancy and her paycheck — you’re welcome,” she said when asked why Teresa criticized her and husband John Fuda.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. E.T. Watch the video above to see how Rachel scored in the full game of “who said it.”