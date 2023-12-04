The Real Housewives of New Jersey headed to Mystic Falls when Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin brought their daughters to a Vampire Diaries convention.

Guidice, 54, and Aydin, 46, attended Epic Cons’ “I Was Feeling Festive in Mystic Falls” convention, which was held from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3, in Covington, Georgia — which is where the CW drama was filmed.

Vampire Diaries alums Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Candice King and Nathaniel Buzolic were among the many stars that participated in the event, visiting filming locations, speaking at panels and posing for photos with fans — including Aydin, Guidice and their daughters. Aydin brought daughter Gabriella, 16, while Guidice had Milania, 17, at her side.

“What a [whirlwind],” King — who played Caroline Forbes-Salvatore on all three vampire shows — commented via Instagram Story alongside Giudice’s photo. “Lovely to meet you guys xo.”

Giudice captioned the snap, “Great meeting you @candiceking thank you for being so lovely 🥰.”

One video from Aydin’s Instagram Story on Sunday showed Milania behind the wheel of a red vintage, the exact one that was seen in the eight-season drama, which aired from 2009 to 2017. (The convention also celebrated spinoffs The Originals and Legacies.)

Related: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now? The Vampire Diaries’ 2009 premiere introduced fans to one of the most memorable vampire-themed series to date. The CW show, which ran for eight seasons until 2017, took place in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, home to mythical creatures and humans alike. In addition to tales of people becoming vampires, or finding out […]

“Milania, whose car are you in?” Aydin asked in the clip.

Milania smiled, “Oh, I’m in Stefan Salvatore’s car. Do you wanna hop in?”

“Oh, my God, I would if Stefan was in there, hey!” Ayden quipped before Melania said that Stefan was hiding in the back seat. “He doesn’t like paparazzi,” she joked.

The group visited iconic Vampire Diaries locations, including the Mystic Grill, the Lockwood Mansion and the town square.

The trip comes just over a week after Teresa — who also daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice — exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s a much cooler mom than her own parents.

“My parents were off the boat, very Italian, very strict,” Teresa told Us in a joint interview with Gia last month. “I wanted to go to FIT and my dad wouldn’t let me … I didn’t want to be like that with [my kids].”

Related: Real Housewives' Kids: Then and Now The women of 'The Real Housewives' have certainly changed and their kids have grown up before our eyes — click through to see their transformations

Meanwhile, Gia said that the best advice she got from her mother was to make sure she experiences everything life has to offer.

“The best advice that I’ve gotten from my mom during college and post-college is honestly to do everything that she has never done,” Gia told Us. “She always said, ‘Make sure you girls travel [and] experience everything.’”