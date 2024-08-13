The Real Housewives of New York City is bringing the drama — and the pigeons — for season 15.

“Pigeons are everywhere,” Jessel Taank says at the beginning of the trailer, released by Bravo on Tuesday, August 13. “F–k this s–t.”

The clip continues with Jessel and her fellow cast members, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield, sharing laughs as they dabbled in synchronized swimming, rock climbing, dodgeball and of course, dressing to the nines for dinner.

The trailer shows the first footage of Racquel Chevremont joining as a new Housewife and Rebecca Minkoff as a “friend.”

While Racquel seemingly bonds with Jenna over their shared past of being married to men before pursuing relationships with women, Brynn hints that they may be too similar. “Uh oh, Jenna’s got competition,” Brynn says during a confessional with a wink.

When it comes to Rebecca, Brynn makes a dig at her fashion brand. “Rebecca Minkoff, I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of her. If you’re just at Nordstrom Rack you probably saw her stuff,” Brynn says with a smile.

The OG cast members also have their plates full with milestones in their personal lives. Sai explores the world of therapy, while Jenna shows off her engagement ring.

Jessel, for her part, tries to convince her husband to expand their family — but was met with pushback. “No more kids,” he says, while she wondered whether they could welcome the next Beyoncé or Elon Musk. “I’m OK saying bye to Beyoncé, but Elon Musk I’ll take,” he replies.

Jessel isn’t the only one who’s not on the same page with her spouse. Erin has a tense conversation with her husband, where she accuses him of “lying” to her. “That’s f–ked up,” she says.

The end of the video circled back to the beginning, with the girls sitting down to a pigeon-themed dinner. “Everyone here is a pigeon,” Ubah says. “What’s up, pigeon?”

In a shocking turn, Brynn is seen asking Erin, “Is she pregnant again?” Erin, who nodded her head, explains, “That’s why she’s not drinking.”

Jessel then says, “She had this wild night and ended up getting pregnant by this other guy.”

The tensions continued to escalate between the group as the clip unfolded. “You are snake, nobody sees you coming,” Ubah says.

RHONY season 15 premieres on Tuesday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes can be streamed the next day on Peacock.