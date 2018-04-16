Luann de Lesseps is owning up to her mistakes. During the Wednesday, April 18, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the 52-year-old reality star heads to dinner with her costars and admits that she didn’t listen when her friends warned her about her ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr.

“Between you and I, I just want to say that I should have kind of heeded your warning, I just couldn’t see. I was in love and love is blind and that’s what happened,” Luann tells Bethenny Frankel in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “I just wanna say that I wish I had taken my blinders a little bit off … You were f—king right.”

Bethenny, 47, is shocked by her exclamation, admitting in a confessional interview, “I didn’t even know this moment was coming! I was like, ‘I’m not worthy.’” However, she had warned Luann that her husband wasn’t being faithful and Luann didn’t want to believe it. The two divorced in July 2017, seven months after getting married.

“I stood by my man because I loved him until I couldn’t stand by him anymore … then he watched me fall on my f—king face,” Luann then tells Bethenny. “Its really sad … it’s like a Greek tragedy in a way.”

That, Bethenny did not agree with. In her confessional, she mocked her statement. “I can think of a lot of words but ‘Greek tragedy’ is not one of the phrases I was use,” she says.

The other women at the table slowly began chiming in on the conversation. “I fell in love and I went head first without my helmet on,” Luann says loudly, for the rest of the women to hear. “But guess what? You don’t have any brain injuries so that’s a good thing,” Ramona Singer says with a wink. Bethenny adds: “There was zero casualties its not a bad war.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

