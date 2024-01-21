Riley Keough Wants Daisy Jones and The Six to Open for Stevie Nicks

When Riley Keough was asked who she’d like Daisy Jones & The Six to tour with, she had an answer ready to go — and it may not come as a surprise to fans of the series.

“We could open for Stevie Nicks,” Keough, 34, said while accepting her IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 20. “That would be cool. I might ask her!”

IMDb’s STARmeter Awards honor stars who have trended on the STARmeter chart over the year. Rankings are determined by the number of page views the celebrity receives each month.

“Thank you to the fans for making me a fan favorite, and thank you to the STARmeter for existing so I could have this award,” Keough said. “It is very special because IMDb is… I mean, as far back as I can remember, everyone checks IMDb. And it’s very important when you’re a young actor. I don’t know, it’s just such a part of the culture so it’s very special!”

Keough also shared that it was a “really big challenge” for her to star in Daisy Jones & The Six because she “had to acquire a lot of skills.”

“I think that the fact that I was able to play music and sing and go up on stage and feel confident about this thing that I’d never done before, and that I could get to that point, was really special for me,” she said. “I feel proud of the fact that we were able to perform live together.”

Daisy Jones & The Six is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name, which follows a fictional rock band in the ‘70s. Reid, 39, admitted that she used Nicks’ band, Fleetwood Mac, as inspiration for her story, with the fictitious band even resembling the real one.

In August 2023, the Fleetwood Mac vocalist, 75, shared that she had seen the Prime Video series and sang the show’s praises.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time,” Nicks wrote via Instagram. “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.”

Nicks continued that she wished her fellow band member, Christine McVie, “could have seen” the show. (McVie died in November 2022 at age 79.)

“She would have loved it,” Nicks wrote. “Hopefully it will continue…”

Ahead of the Emmys earlier this month, Keough revealed that she and her costars — including Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone — were supposed to perform at a live concert last summer. The set was canceled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.