Riley Keough is giving Us a taste of what could’ve been.

“In honor of the Emmys, here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together,” Keough, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 15, alongside a video of them practicing for a performance. “We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike.”

Keough added that she has “so much love for everyone in this band” and on Daisy Jones & the Six.

“Everyone on this show worked harder than I’ve ever witnessed on any project actually for years,” she continued. “You’re all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you.”

Reese Witherspoon, the show’s executive producer through her production company Hello Sunshine, took to the comments section to express her desire to hear the song live, writing, “Aghhhh! Still hoping for this live performance … one day!!”

Keough is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2023 Emmy Awards for her role as the title character in Daisy Jones & the Six.

Less than one week after its release in March 2023, the cast’s record Aurora topped the iTunes charts. The group had previously teased that they would go on tour if it aligned with scheduling.

While there is no sequel to the Daisy Jones & the Six book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, some of the cast hoped there could be a second season of the Prime Video series.

“My feeling is you could, there’s so much more life unshown,” Josh Whitehouse, who played Eddie Roundtree, exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that he would “love a second season.”

Nabiyah Be, who plays Simone Jackson, also agreed with her castmate, adding, “If they call me, I’m in. But it comes to a natural closing in these beautifully done 10 episodes.”

Ahead of the show’s March 2023 release, the group began band rehearsals in order to embody a fictional ‘70s rock band. Some cast members even learned to play their instruments with no prior experience.

“I think the biggest challenge and also one of the biggest gifts of this show was the big break of COVID,” Sebastian Chacon, who plays Warren Rojas, explained. “Initially I was gonna have one month of rehearsal, and then we go right into the shooting, but instead we had a year and a half. And so I was alone in a room in Brooklyn playing on these drums. Maybe as a bass and as a guitarist, you could feel like you’re making music. As a drummer, I’m just kind of banging on this and playing along with a track. So getting back in and playing with everybody was like, ‘Wow. We are a band. Holy moly. Like, this is gonna be something.’”