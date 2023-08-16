Stevie Nicks has seen Daisy Jones & the Six — the Prime Video series that is rumored to be loosely based on her music career with Fleetwood Mac.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley [Keough] seamlessly, soon became my story,” Nicks, 75, wrote via her social media on Tuesday, August 15, alongside a photo of the cast. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me.”

Nicks also shared her wish that fellow Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died in November 2022, “could have seen” the show as well, adding, “She would have loved it.” The singer concluded her post by sharing her hope that the series will “continue” with a second season.

Following Nicks’ heartfelt reaction, Reese Witherspoon, whose production company, Hello Sunshine, produced the series, took to the singer’s comments section to thank her for the shoutout. “Oh my stars , Stevie !! ✨This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!” she wrote via Instagram.

Daisy Jones & the Six, which is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, follows the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the ’70s. The series is nominated for multiple Emmy Awards this year and stars Riley Keough (Daisy), Sam Claflin (Billy), Suki Waterhouse (Karen), Camila Morrone (Camila), Will Harrison (Graham), Sebastian Chacon (Warren), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie), Timothy Olyphant (Rod) and Nabiyah Be (Simone) in the lead roles.

The story has often made headlines for its parallels to Fleetwood Mac — the legendary band made up of Nicks, McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. Reid, 39, has admitted to using them as inspiration. The fictional band from the novel is even set up similarly to Fleetwood Mac, with Billy (male vocalist), Daisy (female vocalist), Warren Rhodes (drummer), Karen (keyboardist and vocalist), Eddie Roundtree (bass guitarist), and Graham (lead guitar) mirroring Buckingham, 73, as lead guitar and vocals, Nicks as a vocalist, Fleetwood at the drums, Christine on keyboard and vocals and John McVie playing bass guitar, respectively.

In a post for Hello Sunshine earlier this year, Reid recalled being 13 years old and seeing a performance of “Landslide” when Fleetwood Mac: The Dance (a TV special) re-aired on MTV.

“As the song was coming to an end, Stevie and Lindsey moved closer to one another, smiling tenderly, maybe even a little bit wistfully. Lindsey stopped strumming for a moment and Stevie let it fly as he watched from the sideline. And for one split second — truly, a slice of a moment — Lindsey put his fist under his chin and looked at Stevie as if she was a miracle,” Reid wrote on the company’s official website. “And I thought, ‘Oh, they’re in love with each other.’ I did not think it in any sort of revelatory way. It didn’t even seem like that big of a realization. It just seemed obvious.”

When Reid learned that the two musicians hadn’t been in a relationship for decades at the time of the performance, she was shocked — and wanted to seek a better understanding of the complicated dynamic between Nicks and Buckingham.

“When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide.’ How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them,” she explained about her 2019 novel. “I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.”