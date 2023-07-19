Timothy Olyphant doesn’t just play the perfect partner on screen — he’s been one to wife Alexis Knief for more than three decades.

Olyphant met his future wife while they were both attending the University of Southern California — where he was originally recruited to join the school’s swim team — and the pair continued to date throughout college.

Before becoming a big star, Olyphant and Knief ultimately tied the knot in 1991. The couple — who are the proud parents of three children, Grace, Henry and Vivian — have kept their romance low-key over the years. However, the actor hasn’t shied away about gushing over his partner now and then.

“You have to be with the right person, and you both have to be willing to do the work, day in and day out, to make it happen,” he recalled in a 2011 interview with Women’s Health about how he and Knief have kept their relationship strong over the years.

Keep scrolling to see Olyphant and Knief’s relationship timeline:

1991

The college sweethearts walked down the aisle.

1999

As Olyphant began to establish his acting career, he and Knief welcomed their first child, Grace.

2001

The twosome expanded their family with son Henry.

2003

Two years later, Olyphant and Knief completed their family with daughter Vivian. During a 2012 appearance on The Ellen Show, Olyphant shared his reaction when his wife told them they were having a third child.

“I remember when she said we were having a third. I said, ‘I remember talking about it, but I didn’t know we had committed.’ But they’re good kids, and I think I’ve gotten used to them,” he quipped. I mean it’s pretty clear to me at this point we are keeping them.”

2004

The father of three went on to land a breakout role in HBO’s Deadwood which propelled the actor’s career.

2010

Following his role on Deadwood, Olyphant snagged the lead role on Justified. In 2011, he was nominated for an Emmy for his role on the show but lost to Kyle Chandler for Friday Night Lights. After his Emmy’s loss, Olyphant revealed that Knief helped him craft his acceptance speech if he was to win.

“My opening line — this was my wife’s idea actually — I was going to look at the trophy … and then look out at my wife of 20 years and say, ‘Well, Honey, this is it. I’m finally leaving you,’” he joked during a 2012 appearance on Conan.

2017

Olyphant brought Knief as his plus-one to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and Golden Globes that year.

2023

Nearly two decades after Justified wrapped up, Olyphant reprised his role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the new series Justified: City Primeval. His and Knief’s youngest daughter Vivian landed the role of her dad’s on-screen daughter in the continuation show.