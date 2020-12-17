Not his No. 1 fans. Kyle Chandler’s two kids are sick of their dad quoting Friday Night Lights.

“My daughters at that time were high school and grade school [age]. There’s six years difference between the two of them. I heard more than a few times, ‘Dad just stop. I saw the episode,’” the actor, 55, told Kelly Clarkson on the Wednesday, December 16, episode of her talk show.

The New York native, who shares daughters Sydney and Sawyer with his wife, Kathryn Chandler, added, “Like, when it got to the one, [where I said,] ‘I just want you to know boys only want three things.’ [They’re like], ‘Stop.'”

While the Catch-22 alum tends to keep his family life private, he opened up in March 2018 about a sweet tradition of his dad Edward Chandler‘s that he has carried on for his kids.

“My father always made breakfast in the morning, before we went to school,” Chandler told Good Housekeeping at the time. “Whether we wanted to or not, us kids had to sit down and eat. So now I’m doing that with my kids, and I’m the one standing there while they grunt, saying, ‘Eat your breakfast now, come on.’”

The Emmy winner starred on Friday Night Lights from 2006 to 2011 as Coach Eric Taylor. In June 2017, Chandler exclusively told Us Weekly that his former costar Connie Britton had “refused” to reprise her role as his TV wife, Tami Taylor, and he wouldn’t do a reboot “without her.”

The Wolf of Wall Street star explained, “Connie Britton is the hold out. She won’t.”

The American Horror Story alum, 53, denied this later that same month on the Today show, explaining, “Do you know, I just saw Kyle Chandler said that it’s because of me that we’re not doing a reunion. I thought all this time it was because of him. My feeling is, listen, if he wants to do a reunion — I love Kyle, I love the show. I’m just saying, I don’t want to be the hold out here.”

The Massachusetts native put the ball back in Chandler’s court, joking, “Back to you, Kyle!”