When Betty found herself in a whole heap of trouble in the Wednesday, February 7, episode of Riverdale, an unlikely ally stepped up to help her. Plus, we finally discovered Agent Adams’ real agenda. Read on to find out what “Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell Tale Heart” had in store.

Murder, She Covered Up

This week picked up with the immediate aftermath of Betty (Lili Reinhart) walking in to find her mother cleaning up a murder at their home. Alice (Mädchen Amick) explained that the man tried to attack her, and Chic killed him to defend her. Betty insisted on helping Alice clean up the mess, so the pair rid the house of all the blood and fingerprints and left the body in an old sewer pipe.

The next morning, Alice pretended everything was normal, but Betty couldn’t stop flashing back to the gruesome scene. She drove herself a little crazier by going back to check on the body and scouring the man’s phone. She discovered the victim was a drug dealer whom Chic had contacted for drugs the day he showed up at the Cooper house.

A spiraling Betty confided in Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and he helped her ditch the guy’s car and phone in the river. When Betty got back home, she found her suspicious father harassing Chic, so she threatened to tell Alice about Hal’s affair with Penelope Blossom — which Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) had clued her in on — if he didn’t leave.

Betty was still concerned about the loose ends surrounding the murder, so she called on FP (Skeet Ulrich) for help. Jughead’s dad intervened, covering the body with sodium hydroxide to make it disappear. Jughead held Alice’s hand after, reminding her that they “take care of our own.”

So where was Chic while his mom and sister were covering up the murder he committed? He was smiling creepily at every turn and cutting Hal out of family pictures.

The (Real) Boss

Agent Adams showed up again asking Archie (KJ Apa) for information about Papa Poutine’s murder. Archie questioned Hiram (Mark Consuelos) about his friend’s death, but he insisted he wasn’t involved and gave Veronica (Camila Mendes) the same story. After Archie fed Adams false information about one of Papa Poutine’s enemies, the FBI agent tried to scare Archie by implicating Fred (Luke Perry) in an undocumented labor investigation. Adams told Archie to plant a bug in Hiram’s office, but Archie chose to confess his dealings with the FBI to Hiram instead. Hiram said he would take care of the FBI agent.

The Lodges’ doorman later took Archie to the middle of nowhere for a meeting with “the boss.” Only Archie arrived to find Hermione (Marisol Nichols), not Hiram. Hermione came clean with Archie, informing him that Agent Adams was actually one of her associates. She and Hiram were testing Archie to see if he would give up information on the Lodges. Archie learned that he passed the test as Hermione said, “Welcome to the family, Archie.”

Bribery and Blackmail

The Lodge family also played a role in dethroning Mayor McCoy. Hiram and Hermione decided to force her out of office by revealing her affair with Sheriff Keller, but Veronica warned the mayor beforehand. She gracefully resigned before the information could come to light, though Veronica lied to her parents about intervening.

Hiram also tried to bribe Jughead to keep his name out of an exposé he was writing, but Jughead didn’t fall for Hiram’s charms. We expect their “lowkey turf war” to become highkey very soon.

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

