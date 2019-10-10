



Say goodbye to the Farm … soon. Madchen Amick’s Alice Cooper will return home to Riverdale early in season 4, the actress exclusively told Us Weekly at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 6. However, it’s not before one last run-in with Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray).

“She’s still lost at the farm in the first few episodes, so Betty and Charles, the real son, are trying to find her,” she says Lili Reinhart and Wyatt Nash‘s characters before teasing Murray’s return. “He does come back. They have a great face-off in, I think, episode 3.”

In addition to the One Tree Hill alum’s return, Amick, 48, also teases Alice’s growing relationship with Betty, especially since they’re living under the same roof as FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), Jellybean (Trinity Likins) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who’s away at a new school a lot of the time.

“They need work through some issues, need to unpack some stuff. In episode 8, there’s a great counseling session that happens with all of the kids in high school and then some of the parents are brought in,” the Twin Peaks alum shared, adding that the session includes a very important talk about — a talk that’s coming a little too late. “She’s OK with Betty’s relationship but there’s something that’s brought to her attention that a little more is going on than she expected and she’s not very happy about it. We get a big sex talk in the episode.”

As for Falice, the relationship is stronger than ever — and not just physically.

“Falice is rising in such a cool way. They are back, which is amazing. More than being about the heat that they have for each other, you start to understand why or see how it manifests itself in different ways,” Ulrich, 49, told Us exclusively. “It’s been a blast. Madchen’s so much fun to work with. The fandom behind Falice is crazy so it’s nice to be able to bring that back; we missed it when she went off to the farm. It’s coming full force.”

Romance is also happening at the Lodge house — after Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) get out of jail. “They’re making up for lost time,” Consuelos, 48, told Us, adding that they walk a very thin line between love and hate.

“You know how people have bad relationships but the guy just gets you or you just get him like no one else? I think it’s that kind of thing,” Nichols, 45, added. “It’s like a habit that you can’t break. I think that’s at the core of them.”

Plus, this season welcomes Veronica’s older sister (played by Vida‘s Mishel Prada) — who Hiram shares with another woman.

“She’s tolerating her, I think she can’t stand her,” the 24 alum said. “It’s a constant reminder of his other lover or whatever. But I think that Hermione’s very good at playing the long game. She’s playing the long game.”

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

