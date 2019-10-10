



A loving tribute. Luke Perry’s Riverdale costars honored his legacy on Wednesday, October 9, with emotional tribute posts on social media as the CW drama aired its farewell episode dedicated to the late actor.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the hit series, posted three pics of her and Perry along with their castmates over the years. “Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke,” Reinhart, 23, captioned the Instagram post, which was later re-shared by her TV mom, Mädchen Amick.

“We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day,” she wrote of the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who died on March 4 at age 52 after suffering a stroke. “I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke.”

Reinhart also shared her “all time favorite picture of” Perry, which was taken by her boyfriend and Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.

The Hustlers actress’ post was one of many tributes shared in Perry’s honor. Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, also spoke out as the farewell episode commenced. She first shared a picture from Wednesday’s episode on her Instagram Story.

“Season 4 premieres tonight. I’m finding it hard to express how I’m feeling, but I’ll try,” Mendes, 25, wrote. “We put everything we have into this episode. We wanted to honor Luke’s memory in the most sincere and respectful way possible. This episode is as hard to watch as it is to make it. Actually, making it was harder. But the result is a beautiful tribute to our friend. Luke deserves that and so much more.”

Mendes also tweeted about the show’s 4th season premiere. “This episode is a tribute to luke and a farewell to fred, a character that luke portrayed with so much heart and soul,” she wrote Wednesday. “I hope you appreciate tonight’s premiere as much as we do. we gave our hearts and souls ♥️ #riverdale.”

Mark Consuelos shared a selfie of himself with Perry on a boat, writing that “8-1-17” was “a good day.” Marisol Nichols, for her part, posted a close-up shot of herself along with Perry, captioning the pic: “This ones for you my friend. S4 tonight. #riverdale.”

Casey Cott, meanwhile, simply uploaded a throwback shot of the actor to Instagram. Skeet Ulrich also shared a pic of “Perry’s favorite hat” that the late star left on the Scream actor’s “kitchen counter a week before he passed,” adding that they “talked several times that week about getting it back to him.”

Ulrich, 49, added that they keep Perry in their “hearts every single day.”

“This photo is from my first upfronts for Riverdale, Luke walked me through the entire experience as he did with most of the new experiences I encountered after booking this show,” Madelaine Petsch captioned her tribute post. “ I didn’t even know this photo existed but it explains our relationship to a T.”

She continued, “He was always so generous and supportive and patient with my learning and growing through some of the most formative years of my life. I am so lucky to have known you Luke. You were one of a kind and impacted everyone’s lives in such a meaningful way.”

Riverdale airs on The CW on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

