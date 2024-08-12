Here’s hoping Rob Gronkowski didn’t make his small cameo in The Instigators for the money.

During a conversation with star and cowriter Casey Affleck, Julian Edelman seemingly threw his former New England Patriots teammate under the bus regarding money for the Apple TV+ movie.

“Gronk makes a freaking showing, which was fun,” Edelman, 38, on his “Games With Names” podcast about The Instigators, noting he and Gronk, 35, talked about the scene. “I had him over the house a couple of days ago. He goes, ‘Yeah, I thought they were going to use me more.’ We’ll get into that.”

One of Edelman’s podcast producers chimed in claiming that Gronk was paid “only $800” for his appearance.

“Gronk doesn’t need a paycheck,” Affleck quipped. “What’s up, Gronk? Was Gronk always worried about the check in the locker room?”

Edelman called Gronk “a math guy.” Podcast producers Jack and Kyler chimed in joking that Gronk was “more upset that he hasn’t gotten any additional roles since” The Instigators.

“See, when you have that sense of entitlement, you know what I mean? People don’t always want to call you up,” Affleck said. “I say it now. If Gronk was in the room, I wouldn’t be talking this trash.”

Affleck stars alongside longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon in The Instigators, which premiered on Friday, August 9. The movie follows Damon as Rory who teams up with an ex-con, played by Affleck, to rob the Boston mayor (Ron Perlman) during an election night party. Along with Gronk, rapper Jack Harlow also plays a major part in the film.

“He was great. He was amazing. Usually when someone is really talented in one thing as a performer, they’re going to be able to make that transition,” Affleck said of Harlow, 26. “But I think people are still surprised. He showed up and he was just incredibly prepared, really funny. Full of ideas of his own.”

Affleck also joked that Harlow “didn’t complain about the paycheck like Gronk.”

After the money-focused jokes, Affleck did say that Gronk did bring “good vibes” to the set. The Manchester by the Sea star revealed that he did beat Gronk in ping pong when the cameras weren’t rolling, as well.

“I had to beat him in ping pong, though, on the set,” Affleck said. “I beat Gronk. Gronk’s wingspan is like nine feet. He’s all right.”