Rob Lowe experienced some technical difficulties when trying to congratulate Robert Downey Jr. on his recent Golden Globe win.

Lowe, 59, shared the flub during his Wednesday, January 17, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’m so excited for him and so I text him, ‘So glad you won, that is the most beautiful acceptance speech I’ve heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it,'” the actor recalled to host Jimmy Kimmel. “I hit send and I realize, ‘Oh s–t. I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.'”

He continued, “So then I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta make it better’ and I said, ‘No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey, Jr.,'” Lowe continued. “I’m like, ‘No! That’s even worse. Make the guy feel worse.'”

Lowe explained that the mix-up was due to putting “the wrong numbers under the wrong names,” in his phone. When Kimmel, 56, asked if he then sent the correct text to Downey, Lowe said he mistakenly messaged Cooper, 49, again, who thankfully had a sense of humor about the situation.

Related: The Best Costar Reunions at Awards Shows Through the Years Reuniting and it feels so good! Over the years, casts and costars have come together at awards shows to celebrate one another — and to revisit their old friends. “Appropriately enough, the theme for tonight is ‘together again,'” Lin-Manuel Miranda said at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022, while opening the […]

“He literally said, ‘No, no, no, I like living vicariously through these mistakes,'” Lowe said of Cooper’s response.

“He literally said, ‘No, no, no, I like living vicariously through these mistakes,'” Lowe said of Cooper’s response.

Lowe, who is a longtime friend (and former high school classmate) of Downey, reflected on the actors’ journey together through Hollywood. “When we were kids, the grown-ups won the awards,” he said told Kimmel. “And now that we’re the grown-ups, we’re winning the awards. So to watch Downey go out there and do it, it’s just the best.”

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, Downey won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role as Lewis Strauss in the blockbuster historical drama Oppenheimer. Cooper was also nominated for his work on the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, both for Best Director — Motion Picture and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama but did not win either category.

Related: Stars Who Went to School Together School daze! Long before they found fame, dozens of unexpected celebs shared classes — and even dorm rooms. Prince William and Eddie Redmayne walked the halls of Eton together in the ’90s. “He was a pal at school,” the Academy Award winner told the U.K.’s Loaded magazine in 2015 of his friendship with the Prince […]

In Downey’s acceptance speech, he acknowledged Oppenheimer’s massive box office success as well as shouted out his cast and crew. “A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1 billion, does that track? No,” he said. “But, because Universal went all in on Christopher Nolan to direct Cillian Murphy, with Emma Thomas producing, with Emily [Blunt], and Florence [Pugh], and this cast and crew and helped them render a g—damn masterpiece.”

In addition to Downey’s win, Oppenheimer took home two other awards. Murphy, 47, who starred as the titular role of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama and Nolan, 53, won Best Director — Motion Picture.