Omarosa Manigault sat down with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan on Thursday, December 14, for her first interview since leaving the White House. However, she didn’t exactly give the whole story, something Robin Roberts assumed was because The Apprentice alum was saving that for some sort of future venture.

“I resigned, and I didn’t do that in the residence, as [is] being reported. John Kelly and I sat down in the situation room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House, and we had a very candid conversation,” she told Strahan. “I wanted to make the one-year mark; that was one of the goals that I set out to [do], and then I wanted to get back to my life.”

Strahan asked her about Donald Trump’s endorsement of Roy Moore, something she didn’t want to comment on. “Because I am serving until the 20th, I have to be careful about how I answer this, but there were a lot of things I observed over the past year that I was very unhappy with,” she said. “That I was uncomfortable with.”

“When I have my story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she added.

After the interview wrapped, Roberts responded. “She said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. She will. Bye, Felicia.”

That wasn’t the only negative feedback Omarosa received. When covering the story on CNN on Wednesday, December 13, political commentator Angela Rye had the same tone in her message to the former Apprentice star: “Bye honey, you have never represented the community,” she said on air. “Goodbye, good riddance.”

The reality star served as the assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison for a year. She focused outreach to black colleges and universities and interacting with women’s and African-American groups. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

