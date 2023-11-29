The identity of S’more is still a mystery on The Masked Singer, but panelist Robin Thicke thinks he has a pretty good idea who’s under the mask.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Wednesday, November 29, episode, S’more gives Thicke, 46, a major hint by revealing that they’ve actually hung out in the past.

“Robin, I’ve been inside your house,” the mystery singer says. “And you have great taste in music and home decor.”

The clue leads Thicke to suspect that S’more is either a current or former member of a boy band.

“I do remember a famous boy bander came to the house,” the “Blurred Lines” singer recalls. “It was a late-night party, he was a really great guy.”

As for the visual clue of a 10-pound dumbbell, Thicke thinks it could represent that S’more’s “famous group has made 10 albums” over the course of their career. “I’m gonna go with my initial instinct, my first guess,” Thicke continues. “I think that this is Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys.”

It remains to be seen whether Thicke is correct, but he’s not the only panelist who thinks S’more has a boy band past. Nicole Scherzinger has previously guessed that S’more is Joey McIntyre or Jordan Knight from New Kids on the Block or JC Chasez from ’NSync, while Jenny McCarthy has theorized he could be Ashley Parker Angel from O-Town. McCarthy, 51, has also guessed Justin Guarini, who wasn’t in a boy band but rose to fame shortly after the heyday of the Backstreet Boys and similar groups.

The Masked Singer has hosted several boy banders in past seasons, including ’NSync’s Joey Fatone in season 1, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter in season 4 and New Edition’s Bobby Brown in season 5. That season — which also featured all three members of Hanson as the Russian Dolls — marked the first time a boy bander won the top prize, with Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees taking home the Golden Mask as Piglet.

After his win, Lachey, 50, revealed that Fatone, 46, actually gave him tips on how to succeed on The Masked Singer. “I talked to him after he was the Rabbit in the first season,” Lachey told Entertainment Weekly in May 2021. “He’s like, ‘Dude, if you ever do this, you have to, like, give your character a personality and have fun with it.’ So, that’s what I tried to do. I tried to just go in there and have fun and be silly and do things I wouldn’t be able to do as Nick Lachey, but you can definitely do as Piglet.”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.