Another Swiftie surprise? The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame teased a “big” announcement and hinted that it involves Taylor Swift.

“Something big is coming tomorrow,” the organization posted via TikTok on Friday, February 9, to caption a throwback video of Swift, 34, singing “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” three years ago. “As for today, join us in wishing Carole King a happy birthday! At our 2021 ceremony, @Taylor Swift celebrated King with this beautiful performance. Happy Birthday, Carole King!”

In the clip, Swift can be seen in a black lace catsuit while singing the song, which was cowritten by King, 82, and made famous by 1960s girl group The Shirelles.

Fans’ curiosity was instantly piqued, with one commenting, “I beg your Swiftie pardon?!?!” and another writing, “That social media manager is just watching all the comments and giggling right now, I know it.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Song Lyrics Decoded: Celebs Featured in Her Songs From Jake Gyllenhaal to John Mayer, find out which celebrity Taylor Swift is singing about in each of her hit songs.

Some commenters guessed that the video had to do with the organization announcing the 2024 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While that could be true, there isn’t much of a Swiftie connection. Swift will not be eligible to be inducted until 2031 — 25 years after the release of her first record in 2006.

Others are hopeful the clue means that Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) during her last concert in Tokyo on Saturday, February 10. The Japanese city was Swift’s first stop on the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour.

“Carole King …. of my heart??? black bodysuit ???? Rep TV???????” one user commented, referencing lyrics from Swift’s “King of My Heart” and the black-and-white imagery of Reputation.

Swift has been holding a lot of secrets as of late. While fans were convinced she was going to announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, she shocked everyone by announcing a different album entirely: The Tortured Poets Department.

The singer revealed the big news while accepting a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. She also took home the prize for Album of the Year during the big night, but she later joked that she had a backup plan in case she went home empty-handed.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Became the ‘Errors Tour’ Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images Taylor Swift may be a billionaire, but she’s still a relatable queen. Since embarking on her Eras Tour in March, Swift has floored fans and critics alike with her impressive record-breaking concert, which spans over three and a half hours in length and features the singer performing a set list of 44 […]

“Going to the Grammys, going in, I had this plan,” she told the audience during her Wednesday, February 7, show in Tokyo. “I had told my friends, I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn’t really told very many other people. I thought, ‘OK, if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just gonna do it. I’m just gonna announce my album.’ And luckily enough, that ended up happening.”

She continued, “My backup plan is I was going to do it tonight in Tokyo. [People say], ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ I’m like, ‘Man, because I love it. I love it so much.’ I’m having fun, leave me alone.”