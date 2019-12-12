



Music lovers, get ready. Chance the Rapper, Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Baby and Playboi Carti are all headlining the Rolling Loud festival fueled by cannabis and lifestyle brand, West Coast Cure, which produces premium cannabis products through the brand’s flower, concentrates and vape lines, on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

“West Coast Cure and Rolling Loud share the same core values and support the culture from our respective industries. Together, we create the place where artists and fans come together to celebrate music, freedom and the ability to live life on your own terms,” Jerett Wasserman, Co-founder and Brand Visionary/Curator of West Coast Cure said in a statement.

Festivalgoers can also expect Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, Juicy J, Waka Flocka Flame, Wale, Chief Keef, Trippie Redd, Curren$y, DaBaby, Blueface, Kamaiyah, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Young Dolph, Nav, Buddy, NLE Choppa, Lil Tecca, Dom Kennedy, Boogie, Key Glock, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp and Lil Keed to take the stage during the event.



If the star-studded line up isn’t enough, you can even anticipate some A-list surprises. At last year’s festival in L.A., Offset made a grand gesture asking for Cardi B’s forgiveness amid cheating allegations by unveiling flower arrangements that read “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage during the “Bodak Yellow” artist’s performance.

The year prior in 2017, Travis Scott performed at Rolling Loud held in Florida’s Bayfront Park and Kylie Jenner accompanied him shortly after the former couple first sparked dating rumors.

Rolling Loud is considered the largest hip-hop festival in the world. The music event started in Miami and has since taken place in the Bay Area and Australia and has plans to expand internationally to Japan, China and Europe in the near future.

Tickets for the Rolling Loud are available here.