Nothing’s off limits in Roseanne Conner’s house! The reboot will take on real-life situations, just like the original sitcom did, the stars told Us Weekly.

As previously reported, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) is still a Republican who voted for Donald Trump, while her sibling Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is a strong Democrat who doesn’t understand her sister’s views. However, the show won’t favor one party over the other.

“I think the writers have done a really good job of balancing everybody’s viewpoints,” Metcalf told Us. “The Roseanne and Jackie relationship is always going to be a bit contentious because they’re sisters. In the pilot episode, there’s been a real rift between them, and yet they manage to make it through that because it’s family and you have to. Throughout the episodes, sometimes they’re team players and sometimes they’re not. Usually, they’re team players when they gang up against Mom (Estelle Parsons). That’s when they’re super strong together!”

Barr, 65, added that their relationship is very much like that of best friends. “Sometimes, you know that’s your best friend and you can tell them anything, and sometimes they get mad and you don’t talk for a while. It’s still your best friend,” she told Us.

Metcalf, 62, added that the revival tackles a wide array of subjects that everyone can relate to. “Some of the issues that we dealt with back in the day, like making ends meet, are still present but there’s also there’s divorce now. It touches on death. It touches on ageism.”

She continued: “Roseanne’s a grandparent now. One thing that I think is really cool in these episodes is to see Darlene (Sara Gilbert) parenting her kids in that same house with Roseanne watching and judging … seeing mistakes that she made, seeing things that she did right, seeing things that Darlene’s doing wrong and right, and how the kids are treating Darlene. It’s full circle.”

Roseanne premieres on ABC Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

