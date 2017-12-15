They’re back! The highly anticipated revival of Roseanne will premiere with a special hourlong episode on March 27, 2018, ABC announced on Friday, December 15.

In addition, the network released a short teaser trailer for the nine-episode season. The sneak peek begins with the sitcom’s iconic theme song and ends with the sound of star Roseanne Barr’s laugh. “New episodes, same couch, same cast, same laugh,” the onscreen text reads.

The original cast is slated to wrap production on the revival in Studio City, California, on Friday. Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Emma Kenney (Harris), Ames McNamara (Mark), Jayden Rey (Mary) and Johnny Galecki (David) will reprise their roles. Sarah Chalke, who took over for Goranson to play Becky in later seasons, will also appear in a different role.

Fan favorite guest stars including Estelle Parsons (Beverly Harris), Sandra Bernhard (Nancy Bartlett), Natalie West (Crystal Anderson), James Pickens Jr. (Chuck Mitchell) and Adilah Barnes (Anne Marie Mitchell) will make appearances throughout the season as well.

ABC officially announced in May that Roseanne would return to ABC. The sitcom originally aired for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997.

