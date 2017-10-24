Who else is getting extremely excited for the reboot of Roseanne? Thanks to the star-studded original cast as well as a few newbies, fans get to glance inside the set. Darlene, D.J., Roseanne and even Dan (from the dead) are back filming the show, which ended 20 years ago.

ABC released a photo of the full cast and crew at the first table read on Wednesday, October 18, revealing the first episode’s title is “Twenty Years to Life.” In the photos, we see Roseanne Barr, executive producer, Whitney Cummings, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and John Goodman.