Roseanne is officially coming back and for the first time ever, both Beckys will be sharing the screen! Lecy Goranson left the show for seasons 6 and 7, retuned for season 8, then left again in season 9. Sarah Chalke replaced her for those three seasons. However, in the reboot, both actresses will be back: Goranson will play Becky while Chalke will play Andrea, who hires Becky to be a surrogate for her.

Since they never got to work together on the show, once Goranson, 43, got the call for the reboot, she asked for Chalke to return, too. “I actually requested that Sarah come back and that we’d have scenes together when I first heard about the show coming back. I’ve said this before, but I really don’t like how people pit us against each other,” she told Us Weekly exclusively.

“It’s ridiculous,” Chalke added, pointing out that the one photo shoot they did participate in together for the sitcom, they were asked to arm wrestle each other. However, about a year ago, they both appeared on Inside Amy Schumer and “had the best time,” Chalke, 41, added.

“That was really cool! I really wanted to know about Sarah’s experience on the show. I wanted to know what happened and how she felt about things, and it was just really cool,” Goranson added, also nothing that the way they both are included in the reboot really works.

“It could have been very broad, it could have been really over the top, but I feel like it was written in a way that was very dynamic and interesting,” the actress noted. “I feel like the way Sarah’s character was written was very interesting and could have gone a different way, in a much broader way, and I really appreciate that the writers are that good to do that. It just makes it more grounded.”

Roseanne premieres on ABC Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

