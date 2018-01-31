Roseanne is proving that sometimes, you can go home again. The ABC revival is bringing back the majority of the original cast, and the set was re-created nearly perfectly.

“It felt like a reconnection with family, but it also felt like this very strange time warp,” Michael Fishman, who is returning as D.J. in the reboot, told Us Weekly exclusively about stepping onto set for the first time. “Like almost no time had passed!”

Sarah Chalke, who played the later version of Becky in the show (original Becky, Lecy Goranson, left the Show after season 8) echoed those feelings.

“It was crazy walking onto that set. They did such an incredible job of re-creating it,” Chalke said. “All of a sudden, it’s like memories start flooding back of that scene or where you, like, did the audition on that couch.”

For Goranson, the experience compared to that of stepping into your grandparents’ house after you haven’t been there for a while. However, she admittedly did notice a few different things in the living room.

“When I heard Roseanne [Barr]‘s ‘I’m here’ or whatever, that really just brought everything back, because her voice is very specific,” Goranson said. “But I also was thinking about all the nuance, all the details. Automatically I knew it was a different couch. Then I started inspecting and saying like, ‘OK, pickled eggs, check … but where is the dogs playing pool picture?’”

Goranson is returning to the show to reprise her role of Becky, while Chalke returns to play Andrea, a woman who hires Becky to be her surrogate. “It’s really a journey that you want to be on with Becky and Andrea while you’re in it,” Goranson said. “There’s a lot that happens with them, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Roseanne premieres on ABC Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

