There’s enough room for both Beckys on the Roseanne reboot! Lecy Goranson played the role of the original Becky Conner from seasons 1 through 6 of the hit show and she will return to reprise her role in the ABC reboot.

Sarah Chalke, who took over as Becky when Goranson went away to college, just revealed that her role in the reboot will have a lot to do with Becky! She’ll actually be playing Andrea, a middle-class woman who hires Becky to be her surrogate.

“I love the part! It’s such a fun part to play,” Chalke told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect. I think it’s exactly what is needed right now. Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny.”

The twist that includes both Beckys will “lead to some drama within the Conner family,” but the team behind the show felt it was important to incorporate both actresses since both were such large parts of the original sitcom.

“You will feel the emotion from seeing that set again,” showrunner Bruce Helford told EW. “It will be an extra-special experience.”

Most of the original Roseanne cast is set to return for the reboot, including Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Johnny Galecki (David), Estelle Parsons (Beverly) and Sandra Bernhard (Nancy).

The hour-long premiere of Roseanne will air on ABC on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

