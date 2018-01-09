John Goodman: The Hair on My Arms Stood Up Stepping Onto ‘Roseanne’ Set

Dan Conner is back! John Goodman stopped by Us Weekly’s video suite during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, January 8, to shed light on the upcoming Roseanne reboot.

“It was exactly like we took a week off and came back to it, and the effect was so strange that it was remarkable,” Goodman told Us about how he felt when filming began. “The first time I went on the set, the hair on my arm stood up because it was like they sucked me right back in.”

Goodman, 65, admitted that even though Dan Conner was killed off in the finale of the original series, he ”was ready to go from jump street” when he got the call. “I really wanted to do this again,” the actor added.

“It’s like going home again, for sure … It was so exiting. It was like no time had passed,” Roseanne Barr said, also explaining how the entire thing came about. The minute she she learned Goodman was down, she was, too. “Sara Gilbert is the person that put it together after John and she did a sketch on her talk show, The Talk,” Barr, 65, said. “She called me, she goes ‘Would you want to do it? John wants to do it!’ I said ‘Hell yeah. If John’s in, I’m in.'”

During the TCA panel, the cast also touched on the revival taking on politics — some members of the family support Donald Trump, while others do not.

“We had a lot of discussions in the very beginning about all of our beliefs, about all the things we feel, and issue by issue, things we were going to decide what to deal with on the show,” executive producer Bruce Helford told press during the panel. “What we really wanted to do was find a way for this particular family, which represents a full cross section of values and beliefs. Everybody in the family has a different take on things. And we wanted to get that debate going in a very honest way, in a very real way.”

Roseanne debuts on ABC Tuesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!