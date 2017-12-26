The Roseanne revival is right around the corner and ABC isn’t afraid to use their axed 1997 series finale as the butt of a new joke! In a new promo released on Monday, December 25, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) enters the iconic living room and asks Dan (John Goodman) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) how the basketball game is.

“I still think the Bulls of ’96-’97, would have beat these guys anytime,” Dan says to his wife. She has a comeback ready: “You can’t live in the past, Dan! When things are gone, they’re gone forever.”

When the clip cuts to black, Roseanne’s famous laugh is heard.

When ABC announced that the hit sitcom would be returning, they also revealed that all events from the series finale, including Dan’s tragic death and the family winning the lottery, would be ignored. However, Us Weekly can confirm that the premiere episode does, in fact, approach the mystery of how he’s alive in a very funny way.

The new reboot features most of the original cast including Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Michael Fishman as D.J., Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Johnny Galecki as David, Estelle Parsons as Beverly and Sandra Bernhard as Nancy. Additionally, Darlene and David have two children: Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara).

Sarah Chalke, who replaced Goranson after season 6, will also return and play a woman who hires Becky to be her surrogate.

The hour-long sitcom airs on ABC Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

