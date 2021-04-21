‘Royal Pains’ Cast Reuniting to Benefit Feeding America: Details

Back together! The cast of Royal Pains is reuniting for a good cause, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

ATX TV has partnered with Play-Per View for Housecall: A Royal Pains Reunion. The full cast will participate in a table read on Sunday, June 6, to benefit national hunger-relief organization Feeding America. The special will be available on-demand through Sunday, June 13.

The reunion will feature a reading of the series finale, “Uninterrupted,” which aired in 2016. Creator and executive producer Andrew Lenchewski and writer, director and executive producer Michael Rauch will join the following cast members: Mark Feuerstein, Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty, Brooke D’Orsay, Ben Shenkman, Campbell Scott, Jill Flint, Meredith Hagner, Sarah Mezzanotte, Zachary Hernandez, Anthony Pierini, John Hans Tester, Laura Lanza and Ivan Quintanilla. Henry Winkler will moderate.

Royal Pains aired on USA Network for eight seasons from 2009 to 2016. The show is from UCP and is now streaming on Peacock.

The show has been part of the ATX TV Festival many times through the years, beginning at the festival’s first-ever opening night in 2012. The second ATX TV Festival featured a Royal Pains screener and Q&A, while the fifth year featured a series finale screening and panel.

Donation-based tickets start at $5 and are available here now. For more information, visit atxfestival.com/events.