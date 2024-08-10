After Team USA’s Ariana Ramsey and her women’s rugby sevens teammates clinched a bronze medal, she’s been taking advantage of some Olympic Village perks.

“Not only in the village do we have free food, but we have free dental [and] free healthcare,” Ramsey, 24, quipped in a recent TikTok video, which has since gone viral on social media. “I literally just got a pap smear for free!”

Ramsey also booked a dental appointment and an eye exam during her village stay.

“I quite literally love it here,” she captioned her upload. “The way the Olympic Village has free healthcare, but America doesn’t.”

France, like many European countries, offers universal healthcare. At each of Ramsey’s appointments, she made TikTok follow-ups about the experience.

“The fact that I’m actually so excited to be getting a free dental [exam] is crazy,” she mused earlier this week. “Um, this is going to be my new fight for action. Free healthcare in America, period.”

After getting an eye exam, Ramsey was recommended to start wearing glasses.

“I actually get to pick out any pair I want [for free],” she said in a separate video, taken at the village polyclinic. “Y’all, I’m truly amazed.”

She continued, “There’s no reason that me, an American girl, should be so amazed by free healthcare. … Of course, I’m amazed; we don’t have free healthcare in America. So, yeah, I’m amazed by free healthcare.”

On Friday, August 9, Ramsey issued a message to “all of [her] French followers.”

“Will you please accept me as your American daughter,” she said. “So, that I — an American girl — can get free healthcare. I’ll be good, I promise.”

Ramsey and her rugby teammates earned their first bronze medal in the Olympics earlier this month. Since then, Ramsey has been sightseeing in Paris and cheering on other American athletes in their competitions.

“Just some successful rugby baddies on vacation ✨,” Ramsey gushed via Instagram on Tuesday, August 6.

One of Ramsey’s teammates is Ilona Maher, who spoke to Us Weekly earlier this week about their victory, noting the road to success didn’t leave much time to look for love.

“[I’ve] been a little busy winning a medal,” Maher, 27, exclusively joked to Us. “Honestly, it has been truly crazy.”

Despite the craziness, Maher still would rather walk away from the Games with shiny hardware than “go on a few dates.” Maher previously compared the Olympic Village to the Love Island villa, noting she wanted to find love with another competitor.

“I think people have [now] realized everyone else is competing in the villa as well, so it’s very hard to even meet people to go out and hang out with people,” Maher joked. “We’re all focused on our games and then once we win, maybe we can have some fun. So the Olympics isn’t done, but I’ve been a busy working girl.”