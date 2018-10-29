It looks like she changed her mine! Mackenzie Standifer appeared on Teen Mom OG during the Monday, October 29, episode, joining Ryan Edwards’ parents Jen and Larry Edwards in a conversation about Bentley’s schooling.

During the episode, Mackenzie, 21, revealed that she and Ryan are hoping Bentley, 10, will go to private school, and Ryan’s parents agreed.

“Ryan’s put the money in the education account, so the funding is there for him,” Jen said. “He’s pretty much adamant about him not going to public school.”

Mackenzie, chimed in, adding that her husband is “dead set” on the idea. “A friend of mine is the admissions director but Maci has to be the one to do all the paperwork. She has to be the one to really get it going,” she said.

During the episode, Maci Bookout became irritated that Jen and Larry would even put the idea of private school into Bentley’s head without discussing it with her first. She told her son that just because he wants to go, doesn’t mean he’s going to get it.

Maci, 27, also opened up to husband Taylor McKinney about the issue, standing her ground on why she thinks public school is important.

“It’s almost like he thinks because you have to pay for it, it’s special,” the clothing designer said. “Part of me thinks that, just for the fact that Bentley has grown up in an odd family situation and on TV, public school is better for him [because] he gets exposed to a lot of different walks of life than his. I don’t want Bentley to think he is on a pedestal or belongs on one, being on TV … He just expects when he wants something, at Jen and Larry’s, he gets it.”

In July 2018, Mackenzie revealed in a statement that she and Ryan would not be returning to the reality show. “The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Mackenzie, who welcomed her first child with Ryan in October, said at the time. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

