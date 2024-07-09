Turns out, Ryan Reynolds is a fan of The Bachelorette — and he has some thoughts on the show’s season 21 premiere.

“Everyone seemed to like the Deadpool Bachelorette spot last night, but can we talk about the episode?” Reynolds, 47, wrote alongside the Bachelorette-themed Deadpool & Wolverine promo that aired during the Monday, July 8, episode.

Reynolds began his thoughts by stating that Jenn Tran “made some strong choices” during her first night as the Bachelorette, except for sending home his fellow Canadian “countryman,” Brendan, from Vancouver.

“Marcus is easy on the eyes, Grant was a little much and the day trading thing, but I get it,” he continued.

Reynolds went on to joke that having two contestants named Sam “will get confusing” but declared he’s “slightly leaning toward Sam N.” In addition to calling Jenn’s mother the “highlight” of the premiere, Reynolds used the group’s upcoming trip Down Under to poke fun at his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman.

“Melbourne, Australia, felt like a Hugh shout-out so bit of a lowlight there,” he joked. “Overall, great start. What was I talking about again?”

Reynolds and Jackman, 55, appeared as their superhero counterparts in a new Deadpool & Wolverine promo on Monday, which began with Wolverine laying seductively on a couch before angrily getting up.

“What the hell am I even doing?” he asked Reynolds’ Deadpool, who replied, “You’re explaining to Bachelor Nation why our movie is the perfect date movie while holding this [a rose]. Oh, I love the smell of sunflowers.”

Despite Wolverine’s protesting, Deadpool insisted he must film the ad because he is “a confident, powerful person. And 18 to 49-year-old women are a super important demo for us. No cap.” Deadpool eventually convinced Wolverine to stand off screen as he finished the ad, but not before getting back at him in a hilarious way.

“Hey, nation. Deadpool here again to tell you that our movie has everything you love,” Deadpool said while motioning for the camera to zoom in on Wolverine’s backside. “We really zoom in to complex relationship dynamics. There’s ample amounts of cheeky humor. And in the end, well, I’m not going to lie, it was quite a payday for us.”

Wolverine cut in, stating, “You promised me the Bachelorette was coming.” The funny clip ended with Deadpool getting in one last joke. “I made a lot of promises, buddy. And I’ll tell you, you are delivering,” he quipped while making a thumbs up in front of Wolverine’s rear end.

Monday night’s Bachelorette premiere saw Jenn, 26, begin her journey for love by narrowing down her group of 25 men to 18. Though Reynolds expressed his favor for Sam N., Jenn gave her coveted first impression rose to his name twin, Sam M., before giving him her only kiss of the night.

“I didn’t go into the night thinking, ‘I don’t want to kiss anyone,’” she exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s premiere. “I went into the night knowing how this process works, how this journey works, how other Bachelor/Bachelorettes have gone throughout their journeys, and, for me, a first kiss means a lot. And I need to be able to feel a certain level of comfortability with somebody.”

She went on to call giving Sam M. the first impression rose an “easy” decision, noting, “I just felt so comfortable and I knew that there was going to be potential there.”

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters Friday, July 26. The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.