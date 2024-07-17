Ryan Seacrest has spun the Wheel of Fortune for the first time.

Seacrest, 49, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to share behind-the-scenes footage from his first day hosting the iconic game show. He takes over from Pat Sajak when season 42 premieres in September.

“A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!” Seacrest captioned the video.

In the clip, a giddy Seacrest shows his followers around the Wheel of Fortune set and even gives the famous wheel a spin. “Listen to the sound of this wheel… Right? Iconic. I find it soothing,” he says as he spins the wheel.

Elsewhere in the clip, Seacrest is seen arriving on set and tells the show’s crew, “My heart’s pounding, I’m so excited.” He also admits, “You know, I could not sleep last night, I was so excited. I slept OK but still very excited for the alarm to go off.”

Legendary Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s final episode aired on Friday, June 7, marking the end of his run after four decades and over 8,000 episodes.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there,” he said at the end of the show. “It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game.”

Sajak added that over time the show became “more” than he ever hoped.

“A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations,” he said. “What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

After the episode aired, Seacrest shared a tribute to Sajak, 77, via Instagram, writing: “Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades.”

“Your partnership with Vanna [White] has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors,” Seacrest added.

Despite leaving the syndicated show, Sajak will still host the next season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC in October.