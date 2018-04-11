Serhant sells! Million Dollar Listing New York’s Ryan Serhant is shifting from real estate to coaching. In his new Bravo series, Sell It Like Serhant, the reality star helps struggling sales people who are on the brink of losing their jobs. To see just how good Serhant is at selling just about anything, we had him teach Us all the tricks. Watch the video above!

“The biggest don’t [in sales] is just presenting a product and saying ‘Please buy this,’ which a lot of sales people actually do. It’s really really weird,” Serhant, 33, told Us. “You have to start with an introduction, a hook … you have to make a connection before you do anything else because people want to work with friends, they don’t just want to be sold.”

Serhant was then presented a box with several strange items that can be purchased online, including a Grow a Boyfriend, a small figurine that, when added to water, grows to six times its original size. So how would Serhant sell this product? With a perfect tagline, of course.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was your boyfriend,” Serhant told Us.

The Bravo star won’t be selling instant boyfriends on his show, but his skills were pushed to the test.

“Million Dollar Listing is my day-to-day. It’s me selling real estate. The stress in that show is my real stress that I’m somewhat used to now because I’ve been selling real estate for ten years,” Serhant told Us. “The tough part of Sell It Like Serhant was I literally had to learn these people’s jobs in a minuscule amount of time. I had a week with every person I worked with.”

Sell It Like Serhant premieres on Bravo Wednesday, April 11, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!