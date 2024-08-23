What starts with two women fighting for the attention of a man ends with Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega finding their own happily ever after in the bloody “Taste” music video.

Upon the release of Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, which was released on Friday, August 23, the singer collaborated with Ortega on a horror-inspired story. In the video, Carpenter, 25, attempts to seek revenge on her ex-boyfriend finding someone new (Ortega) by trying to kill the Wednesday star’s character. It turns out Ortega, 21, is just as unhinged and the women take jabs at each other — before accidentally sharing a kiss.

When things go too far, their mutual love interest ends up dead, but Carpenter and Ortega aren’t upset for long. They realize how perfect they are for each other and walk away from the funeral together.

Ahead of the music video, Carpenter teased the meaning behind the song, which features the lyrics, “You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you,” as she warns the woman her ex has moved on with about her lasting presence.

In an interview with Paper magazine published on Wednesday, August 21, Carpenter addressed whether she is ever reluctant to write about certain topics given the scrutiny that surrounds her personal life and shared the “scary truth” with the outlet.

“I will write any song,” she explained. “It doesn’t mean I’ll put it out, but I’ll write it. I think the series of unfortunate events I’ve encountered in relationships are no secret to people who know me or think they know me.”

Carpenter also assured that her new album includes something for every type of fan.

“If your favorite song is ‘Espresso,’ then you’ll have another song that you love. And if your favorite song is ‘Please, Please, Please,’ you’ll have another song that you love. And if you hate both of those songs, then listen to a different album,” she quipped. “I’m grateful for the people for tuning in, whether it be 10 years ago, five years ago, yesterday or tomorrow, in two years. There’s definitely some people that are still not tuned in. I plan on tuning them in.”

Short n’ Sweet has already generated two major hits with the singles “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please.” The latter became Carpenter’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June, while the former peaked at No. 3.

Carpenter’s June music video for “Please, Please, Please” starred another A-lister: her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. The couple kept his appearance in the project under wraps until its release, with the actor, 31, portraying Carpenter’s problematic love interest.

“He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that,” Carpenter told Variety earlier this month. “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”