Sabrina Carpenter is keeping her fans fed with the debut of a new music video for her single “Please Please Please” — costarring her real-life boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

The singer, 25, dropped the video on Thursday, June 6, after initially teasing it via Instagram the day before. The video begins with Carpenter getting bailed out of jail, but she’s quickly distracted when she catches a glimpse of Keoghan, 31, who has just been arrested. She ends up visiting him behind bars and the picks him up once he’s released.

The twosome — who have been dating since December 2023 — then head out for a date, but things take a turn when Keoghan leads them to a back room where he gets involved in a physical altercation with a bunch of no-good guys. Going along with his plans, the pair kidnap a hostage and rob a bank before Carpenter takes things into her own hands and handcuffs Keoghan to a chair, ditching him.

The song, meanwhile, seemingly references Carpenter’s fear about dating another Hollywood star, although it’s not specified who. “I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy,” she sings in the first verse. “Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight / I tell them it’s just your culture, and everyone rolls their eyes.”

In the chorus, she begs her love interest not to “prove them right” asking them not to bring her to “tears when I just did my makeup so nice.” In the bridge, she explains that “heartbreak is one thing” but her “ego is another,” adding, “don’t embarrass me, mother f—ker.”

Earlier in the week, Carpenter announced her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. “MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!! 💋 This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too,” she captioned a Monday, June 3, Instagram post. In the accompanying photos, she looked over her shoulder, which had a red lipstick stain on it, and sported a tattoo of the album’s name on her other shoulder.

Carpenter previously hinted in February that the follow-up to her 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send, was in the works.

“I feel a lot freer and more excited about what I’m making now because I’ve realized that genre isn’t necessarily the most important thing,” she told Interview at the time. “It’s about honesty and authenticity and whatever you gravitate toward. There were a lot of genres in my last album, and I like to think I’ll continue that throughout writing music.”

In April, Carpenter dropped her smash hit “Espresso” shortly before making her Coachella debut. It quickly became a contender for song of the summer with its catchy lyrics and beat.

That same month, Carpenter opened up about the inspiration behind the track, which she wrote while in France.

“There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd,” she told Apple Music in April. “Those are the ones that people, I think, when they don’t know my music or who I am or anything, they can just tune in to a single song and kind of leave with a better idea of my sense of humor.”

Carpenter explained that while writing the song, it was “one of those times in my life where it was just, like, I just thought I was the s–t in the moment. And I think you don’t always feel that way, so you kind of have to capture those moments that you do.”

She concluded: “For me, equating it to caffeine and that addiction was really fun, and I definitely have a caffeine addiction as it is. So it really ends up being a full circle for me.”