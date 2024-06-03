Sabrina Carpenter Announces New Album ‘Short N’ Sweet’

Sabrina Carpenter is keeping her fans fed with a new album.

“Short n’ Sweet. MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!💋,” Carpenter, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 3. “This project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too. you can preorder it now!”

Carpenter also teased that she may have something up her sleeve in the next few days. “I also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!!” she wrote.

Alongside the announcement, Carpenter shared a pic of her looking over her left shoulder — which had a lipstick kiss stamped on it. In another snap, she showed off her right shoulder tattoo, which reads “short n’ sweet” in cursive.

Carpenter previously hinted at the drop, sharing a video via Instagram on Sunday, June 2, where she walked toward the camera and pressed her lips to the screen.

The album announcement comes on the heels of Carpenter releasing her latest single, “Espresso,” and its accompanying music video in April.

“Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night / Oh, is it that sweet? I guess so,” Carpenter sings on the viral track. “Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso.”

Ahead of Carpenter performing the song at Coachella, she spoke with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about the track’s origins.

“Weirdly enough, ended up writing [‘Espresso’] in France, and I think that that probably had a little bit of inspiration to how the song ended up feeling,” she said. “It just had that excitement and that energy of almost kind of traveling the world.”

Carpenter noted that writing that song was “a very, very quick process.” She added, “From start to finish, I think that’s why you can kind of feel how fun it is. And I think for me, there was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song, because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd.”

When her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, was asked what he thought of “Espresso” at the 2024 Met Gala, he couldn’t help but gush that the song is “amazing.” (Romance rumors between Carpenter and Keoghan, 31, began in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the twosome in Los Angeles.)

It’s been a busy year for Carpenter. The former Disney Channel star opened for several of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates in 2023 and returned for the Australia and Singapore shows earlier this year.

“That’s a wrap for us on the Eras Tour :’) sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored I feel to have been part of it,” Carpenter wrote via Instagram in March. “I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received🤍 also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.”

Carpenter also gave a sweet shout-out to Swift, 34. “And the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor,” she wrote. “I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time 💞💞💞.”