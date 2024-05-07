Barry Keoghan proved he’s Sabrina Carpenter’s biggest fan while attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

While posing for photos at the event in New York City, the actor, 31, was asked what he thought of Carpenter’s track “Espresso,” gushing in a clip posted by GQ via Instagram that the new single is “amazing.”

Carpenter, 24, and Keoghan didn’t arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art as a couple on Monday, but they were photographed together inside the event following their solo carpet entrances.

Keoghan wore a brown velvet Burberry suit with a black top hat, and Carpenter donned a color-blocked Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a black bodice and blue train paired with black heels.

Romance rumors began to swirl in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the pair in Los Angeles.

Three months later, Keoghan was spotted supporting Carpenter as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore. He was later seen in the crowd at her Coachella performance in April.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

According to the insider, “Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season.” Keoghan, meanwhile,“is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute.”

The twosome have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, and Keoghan evaded the question in February when asked whether Carpenter would be his date to the 2024 Golden Globes. (He was nominated for his role in Saltburn but lost to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy.)

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well,” he told Vanity Fair at the time. “But you gotta take it with a pinch. It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about. I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff.”

Carpenter, for her part, dropped “Espresso” and its accompanying music video in April before hitting the stage at Coachella.

“Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night / Oh, is it that sweet? I guess so,” Carpenter sings. “Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso.”