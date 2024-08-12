Sabrina Carpenter narrowly avoided a serious injury while performing at the Outside Lands Music Festival.

Toward the end of her headlining set on Saturday, August 10, the “Please, Please, Please” singer experienced a frightening moment when a fireworks mishap occurred.

In concert footage posted via X, Carpenter, 25, quickly jumped down from a platform after being spooked by a firework exploding. The singer let out a scream as she stumbled across the stage to get away from any and all pyrotechnics.

After the headlining gig, which also featured a surprise duet of “These Boots are Made For Walkin’” with Kacey Musgraves, Carpenter spoke out about the weekend performance.

“Headlined @outsidelands :o,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 11. “Thank you to everyone who came. Special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’) and thank you to my whole team and crew. all the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, I love you all so much.”

After the collaboration, Musgraves shared how much fun she had sharing the same stage with her close friend.

“We were working late ‘cause we are singers,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Last night was a short n sweet little dream 🫧🤍 ily @sabrinacarpenter. Thanks for having meeee.”

Carpenter is now focusing on the release of her highly anticipated new album, Short n’ Sweet. Described as her “second ‘big girl’ album,” the body of work will be released on August 23 and serve as a companion to 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send.

“I’m so happy I finished this album before any of the songs came out,” Carpenter told Variety earlier this month. “I’m trying to avoid calling this ‘my dream album,’ because I don’t think I would have been able to dream up this set of songs a couple of years ago.”

Fans who couldn’t experience Carpenter’s Outside Lands performance may have another opportunity to see her live when she embarks on a fall tour.

Starting September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, Carpenter will hit the road for the Short n’ Sweet tour. “I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon💋:’),” she shared via Instagram when first announcing her show dates.