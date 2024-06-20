Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” is a lifestyle — and even celebrities can’t stop singing it.

“My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?’” Carpenter told Rolling Stone in June of the song, which has gone viral following its April release. “I just love that people get my sense of humor.”

During the same interview, Carpenter spoke about working with longtime friend Steph Jones and recent collaborator Amy Allen when bringing the song to life.

“That’s the only way those borderline idiotic-slash-funniest lyrics can happen,” the former Disney Channel star continued. “I’ve really honed in on the people that I love making music with.”

Related: Disney Stars Through the Years From Lindsay Lohan to Ryan Gosling, see which celebs got their start working for the Mouse

She’s since revealed that the song was written in France, explaining the meaning in a profile with Vogue that was published in April just as the track started gaining steam.

“The song is kind of about seeing femininity as your superpower, and embracing the confidence of being that bitch,” she said.

The now-viral nature of the song has put it on other stars’ radar, and some have been singing the tune. Keep scrolling to see which notable names are Carpenters:

Katy Perry

Following the song’s release, Perry was singing along to the tune in an April 22 TikTok video.

“I’m a singerrrr (and a mother, and a judge, and a…) #ESPRESSO,” she captioned the clip.

Dylan Minnette

The actor and his band, Wallows, performed a cover of the song for SiriusXM, which was released on May 17.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Sexy Style Through the Years Sabrina Carpenter is a rising style star. From sparkly corset dresses to cutout frocks and sheer skirts, the “Nonsense” singer has experimented with a number of designs through the years. Carpenter first made her way on the red carpet in 2011 at the Worldwide Launch of the “Kids Helping Kids: Japan” music video. For the […]

Adele

The singer praised the song during her Las Vegas residency on May 18. Adele explained to the crowd that after getting back to her hotel after a performance, she found herself singing, “I’m working late, cause I’m a singer.” She called the song “my jam.”

Niall Horan

The former One Direction member didn’t actually know the words to the song, but he tried his best to cover “Espresso” during his The Show: Live on Tour concert in Maine on June 19.

“Still don’t really know the words. … Espresso,” he sang along to the tune of the track as the crowd cheered.

Luke Newton

During a June 19 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Newton read the lyrics to “Espresso” as his Bridgerton character, Colin Bridgerton.

“I love it,” Newton said before launching into a sultry version of the song. “Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know. That’s that me, espresso.”