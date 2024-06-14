Just like Us, comedian and TikTok star Connor Wood can’t get Sabrina Carpenter’s latest pop hit out of his head.

“I have a conspiracy [theory] that the government must write some songs,” he joked to Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his comedy tour, Fibs & Friends. “I don’t know how the government would benefit from writing these songs, but they’re putting something in the water in Sabrina Carpenter’s discography.”

Wood, 28, went on to pick Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” — which she released on June 6, alongside a music video starring her real-life boyfriend, Barry Keoghan — as the song of the summer.

“I got every single word of ‘Please Please Please’ by Sabrina Carpenter stuck in my head,” he said. “I’ve only listened to it one time, but I know all the lyrics.”

Wood continued: “I think whatever Sabrina touches turns to gold. So I think that anything by her — right now, it’s ‘Please Please Please,’ but we’ll see what she comes out with tomorrow — will be the song of the summer.”

Carpenter’s viral new song comes on the heels of her successful run as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and her first Billboard Top 10 hit, “Espresso.”

Related: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Relationship Timeline Barry Keoghan seems to be living his best life with Sabrina Carpenter. The Saltburn actor and “Nonsense” singer sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the duo on an outing in Los Angeles. During her Disney Channel days, Carpenter was in a relationship with Bradley Steven Perry, which came […]

Wood also shared his admiration for Swift, 34, admitting he’s in his “windows down” era heading into summer — a music era he describes as a hybrid of the songs “Karma” and “Cruel Summer.”

“It’s summer, I want to have my music on. I want to make eye contact with someone at a stoplight and nod,” he quipped to Us.

Wood will likely take his “windows down” summer across the country and even abroad, as he will be hitting the road again for his Fibs & Friends comedy tour in July.

“[It has been great] going to these cities that I’ve never been to and having a full, sold-out room at every one of them,” he told Us ahead of the final show of the first 30-show leg of the tour. “It’s been an amazing thing everywhere. I’ve never been to D.C. and sold out four shows in DC. It’s bizarre.”

Related: Celebrities on Their Favorite Taylor Swift Era or Song: Ryan Gosling, More While Taylor Swift has always been a mastermind when it comes to songwriting, there are certain tracks — and eras — that hold a special place in some celebrities’ hearts. For Ryan Gosling, there’s one particular tune that he’ll always leave a blank space for in his music library. “‘All Too Well’ right now has […]

The new dates on the Fibs & Friends tour include stops in California, Ohio, Florida and even England and Ireland.

“There’s some fun stuff that I think people are going to respond really well to,” he told Us of his new material, which has a heavier focus on crowd work. “Or they might hate it. You know, that’s always a possibility. But they haven’t yet, so odds are good.”

Tickets for the Fibs & Friends Tour are on sale now.