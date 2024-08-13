Sam Heughan gave fans a little look into the final table reading for Outlander.

“Final readthrough. Final block,” Heughan, 44, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 12, alongside a slideshow of behind the scenes photos. “Final season.”

One picture showed Heughan snapping a selfie on set outside on what appears to be a terrace. The actor stood in front of the ocean as he smiled for the camera.

Another snap included a selfie of Heughan and on-screen love interest Caitríona Balfe at their final table read. The pair, who play James and Claire Fraser, sat side-by-side and posed for the pic. In the third photo, Heughan gave fans a glimpse of the final script and had his hand placed over the episode details on the cover page.

Many fans took to the comments section to emotionally react to the series ending after premiering a decade ago.

“We are all crying!! But we are also grateful for these 8 seasons. 😭❤️ Thank you all!!” one user wrote, Another responded, “Excited and heartbroken all at the same time 🥺🥺🥺.”

In addition to the love from the fans, Heughan also got support from his fellow Outlander cast and crew members.

“What an amazing journey you all have been on,” the official Outlander account replied. “And what an incredible show you’ve made. ❤️.”

Fellow Outlander star Sophie Skelton, who joined the drama in season 2 as Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna, gushed, “You guys ❤️.”

Skelton, 30, also shared a snap of her and her dog on set for the read through.

“Bring your dog to final read through day,” she captioned the pic of her and the pup outside.

Balfe, 44, also took to Instagram to post a heartfelt video paying homage to her costars.

“Here we are …… 11 years 101 episodes and a whole lotta love, sweat and tears (and some blood),” she captioned the clip on Monday. “Thank you @outlander_starz @sptv @samheughan @sophie.skelton @rikrankin @johnhunterbell @izzy_meikle @caitlinoryan and all the rest of our cast and crew and fans…. It’s been a journey and a half ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@nightmaril @matthew_b_roberts and all our writers and producers 🥂.”

In January 2023, Outlander was renewed for a ten-episode eighth and final season. In addition to the final season, fans of the historical fantasy also learned that a prequel series titled, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, was officially in the works.

While season 8 will be Outlander’s last — and is currently in production — the last half of season 7 has yet to drop on Starz. The series will return on November 22 with eight episodes premiering weekly.