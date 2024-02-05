Starz will travel even further back in time for the upcoming prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

In February 2024, production officially began in Scotland on Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will consist of 10 episodes and will follow the parallel love stories of both Jamie and Claire Fraser’s parents.

Starz’s Outlander, based on the historical fantasy series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire, respectively. The 16-episode first season of Outlander premiered on Starz in 2014. Based on Gabaldon’s 1991 novel of the same name, Outlander follows World War II nurse Claire Randall as she is pulled back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she falls in love with Highlander Jamie Fraser.

In 2022, Gabaldon teased via her blog that she had a prequel novel about Jamie Fraser’s parents in the works under the working title “A Bird in the Hand” that would be published after the 10th and final novel in the Outlander series. Additionally, she revealed at the time that a prequel series had been picked up by Sony and Starz. Blood of My Blood was officially given the green light in January 2023.

Related: Steamiest TV Sex Scenes: From 'Bridgerton' to 'The Artful Dodger' From Bridgerton‘s Kate and Anthony to The Artful Dodger‘s Jack and Belle, fans have enjoyed some pretty memorable sex scenes between their favorite TV couples over the years The Netflix regency series originally raised eyebrows with its numerous steamy moments between season 1 leads Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page). Ahead of season 2, […]

Keep scrolling for everything we know about Outlander: Blood of My Blood so far:

Does ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ have a release date?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood does not yet have a release date. The 10-episode series began production in Scotland in February 2024. As for Outlander, the historical drama will return for an eighth and final season, though Season 8 does not yet have a premiere date either.

Who Is in the ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Cast?

On Monday, February 5, the main cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood was announced, and it did not include either Heughan or Balfe as it is largely focused on their parents. Per Variety, Harriet Slater (Pennyworth, Belgravia: The Next Chapter) will star as Ellen Mackenzie, and Jamie Roy (Condor’s Nest, Flowers and Honey) will portray Brian Fraser.

Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance, We Hunt Together) will star as Julia Moriston, with Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Henry Beauchamp. Slater and Roy will portray Jamie’s parents while Corfield and Irvine will play Claire’s.

Related: From Scotland With Love! What the ‘Outlander’ Cast Looks Like in Real Life From the Scottish hills to the real world! Throughout their seven seasons on Starz, the stars of Outlander have demonstrated intriguing time-travel twists, sizzling chemistry and more intricate details on screen. The hit drama series, initially based on Diana Gabaldon’s 13-book franchise, follows a married combat nurse from 1945, Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who somehow gets swept back […]

What Is ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ About?

Per the official description of the series provided by Starz, Blood of My Blood focuses on “two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.”

“We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples,” said Outlander showrunner, executive producer and writer Matthew B. Roberts in a February 2024 statement per Variety. “The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie.”