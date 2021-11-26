Life imitates art! The Outlander cast knows a thing or two about showcasing passionate love both on and off the set of the steamy Starz series.

Despite palpable onscreen chemistry between Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall) throughout five seasons of the time-traveling hit series, the actors have maintained a strictly professional and friendly relationship when the cameras stop rolling.

“We’re like brother and sister now — we know each other really well as we’ve been working together for six years which is just crazy,” the Men in Kilts alum recalled of their bond during an interview on BBC’s “The Love/Hate Club” podcast in June 2020. “She’s like my sister and tells me exactly what I’m doing wrong, and I need to know these things!”

The Ford v. Ferrari actress, for her part, echoed her onscreen beau’s sentiments while opening up about her real-life partner, Tony McGill.

“There’s a small vocal group that really wanted [Sam and I to get together], which is just a testament to the characters that we portray, that the love story is so inspiring and so aspirational that people just really wanted to believe in it,” Balfe told Parade in October 2018. “And that’s a nice thing. But I think things are pretty clear now that I’m engaged to someone else. Everyone gets it now.”

While the Ireland native has primarily kept her relationship with the music producer private, the pair eventually tied the knot during an intimate English ceremony in August 2019. Balfe confirmed the nuptials via Twitter and revealed why she didn’t share any wedding-day snaps.

“Cause that was for me, my husband and my family,” she tweeted in November 2019. “Sorry…. but thank you for the love xxx.”

For his part, Heughan has also remained mum about his past romantic partners over the years, though has been vocal about his dating experience.

“Certainly, relationships are hard when you’re working in Scotland 10 months a year,” the SAS: Red Notice actor told Inquirer in January 2020. “I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I’m trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first. Maybe I will find someone eventually.”

He added at the time, “My whole career, not just Outlander, but as an actor, I have always put that first. It’s hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that’s where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed.”

