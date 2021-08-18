Welcome to the world! After a month off of social media, Caitríona Balfe returned on Wednesday, August 18 with the sweetest surprise.

“I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” the Outlander star, 41, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the infant holding her fingers. “We are so grateful for this little soul … that he chose us to be his parents.”

The Ireland native went on to write, “I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life. Right now, he seems so small and fragile, and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety.”

The actress acknowledged that many children are not given “the same privilege and opportunity” and encouraged her followers to donate to numerous organizations, linking to them in the caption.

“How unjust it is that the same safety isn’t there for all children,” Balfe concluded. “Here in the west, we have so much, we are so lucky and so if you’d like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children.”

The social media upload came two years after she and McGill, 45, tied the knot in the United Kingdom.

The couple “squeezed” their August 2019 wedding ceremony into her shooting schedule, Balfe told The Philippine Daily Enquirer at the time.

“What was most beautiful about it is that I had my very close family and friends there,” the Golden Globe nominee explained. “I’m lucky that I have a job that I love. It’s very important that your career can’t be your only thing. So, I feel lucky that I’ve also found someone who makes me very happy. As long as I can keep those two things going well, then I’ll be good.”

She and the music producer got engaged in January 2018 after nearly two years of dating.