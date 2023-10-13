The Bachelor in Paradise cast quite literally experienced a near-birth on the beach — but we’re not talking about human children.

Bachelor Nation member Sam Jeffries had an unfortunate health issue during the Thursday, October 12 episode, which resulted in her having to deliver a “poo baby.”

While viewers were left on a cliffhanger about the status of Sam’s stomach, the former Bachelor star (who made her debut during Clayton Echard’s season) reacted to her bowels being a major topic of conversation on the beach.

Sam, 28, shared a meme about her “poo baby waiting for the perfect moment to make its arrival” via her Instagram Story during the BiP broadcast on Thursday. The meme showed Modern Family’s Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) waiting expectantly.

She also shared a second Modern Family still of Cameron and his husband, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). “Yes, I’ve gained a few extra pounds while we were expecting the baby … but that’s science,” read a quote alongside the snap. “You can’t fight it.”

Sam then uploaded a photo of herself holding a poop emoji balloon while cradling a real baby.

However, on a more serious note, Sam thanked fellow BiP contestant Aaron Schwartzman for being so supportive during her debacle.

“We love a supportive man,” she captioned a selfie of the pair.

Aaron (who was on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette) didn’t want Sam to leave because of her health issue, so he attempted to help her use the restroom by delivering a “poo-poo platter” full of food that would help get things moving in her intestines.

As Aaron, 34, spoke on camera about “our poo baby,” his occupation was changed from firefighter to “poop daddy.”

Bartender Wells Adams also weighed in on the situation, comparing the entire situation to Cinderella.

“Instead of a glass slipper, it’s a big dookie,” he joked.

“Usually, the poop problems in Paradise are the exact opposite of what Sam was dealing with!” Wells, 39, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Thursday. “Obviously, Sam is a little embarrassed, as would anyone be in her shoes, but Aaron isn’t fazed by it at all. He turns an embarrassing moment into a cute little side date. All anyone wants in a relationship is to feel love and not judgment. Aaron did a great job of that.”

While Wells seems to be on the other side of the spectrum when it comes to Paradise stomach issues, one former contestant felt Sam’s pain — albeit secretly.

Jade Roper Tolbert shared a “weird fact” about her time on BiP in 2016.

“I didn’t poo in Paradise for 10 days,” Jade revealed on her Instagram Story on Thursday. “So, I feel for her. They didn’t sent an EMT for me though, just kept telling me to drink coconut water … but, honestly glad, because I wouldn’t have wanted it to take up half an episode.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Thursdays on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.