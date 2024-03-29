Sam Taylor-Johnson said husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be “great” as the next James Bond — and she has a professional stake in the prospect.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show set to air on Saturday, March 30, the Fifty Shades of Grey director, 57, broke her silence on rumors circulating that Aaron, 33, might sport the tuxedo in the upcoming 007 film.

“You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director,” she joked, adding, “Carry on speculating. He’d be great.”

Sam and Aaron previously collaborated on the 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy, and the 2018 adaptation of James Frey‘s controversial memoir, A Million Little Pieces.

According to The Sun, the British actor was allegedly offered the coveted lead role in the renowned spy franchise last week. If the speculations hold true, Aaron would step into the shoes of Daniel Craig, who portrayed the character in five films spanning from 2006 to 2021.

The outlet reported that Aaron was among some top-tier contenders for the role, including recent Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and Happy Valley star James Norton.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” a source reportedly told The Sun.

Days after the report, Aaron sidestepped a question regarding his potential portrayal in an interview with Rolling Stone UK.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” he said when asked about ongoing Bond casting rumors. “So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I’m here to promote those.”

Aaron, who won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2016’s Nocturnal Animals, will appear in May’s The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and August’s Kraven the Hunter, where he plays the titular superhero.

Aside from his wife, James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan also endorsed Aaron to portray the beloved MI6 agent.

Brosnan, 70, starred in four Bond films: Golden Eye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002). He appeared with Aaron in the 2009 drama, The Greatest, and was impressed by the actor’s work.

“I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so,” Brosnan said on the The Ray D’Arcy Show earlier this month. “So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.”