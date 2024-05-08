Sandra Bullock is determined to work with Keanu Reeves one last time.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock, 59, said during a joint appearance with Reeves, also 59, on the Monday, May 6, episode of the “50 MPH” podcast.

Bullock joked that she didn’t care how old the duo are — she wants to make it happen.

“Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe,” she teased. “Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

Related: Everything Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves Have Said About Their Relationship Fans have been shipping Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock since they first starred together in the 1994 blockbuster Speed — but, unfortunately, these Hollywood stars are just friends. However, Bullock offered the internet a little bit of hope in November 2021 when she told Esquire that she thinks they could have made it work if […]

As Bullock laughed at the potential scenario of her and Reeves as elderly folks taking their potential grandchildren to the theme park, she agreed if the right project came along they would jump at it.

“If someone writes something brilliant and it puts us in the right place at the right time,” Bullock added while Reeves agreed. “You can’t force it.”

Reeves shared he also wants to share the screen with Bullock at least one more time.

“It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn’t done,” Reeves said. “I would love to work with you again before our eyes close.”

When asked about the possibility of a third Speed film, Reeves didn’t shut down the idea.

“I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” he teased.

Bullock and Reeves first connected professionally on the set of the 1994 action film Speed. Reeves starred as Officer Jack Traven, while Bullock played his love interest, Annie Porter. The blockbuster was the breakout role which launched Bullock into superstardom.

What Is the Best Romantic Comedy of All Time?

“I was looking for nothing, I was just grateful to be there,” Bullock said of her experience on set. “I was excited to be who I was with. I just adore and still adore Keanu.”

Following the success of Speed, a sequel was soon in the works. While Bullock signed on to the project, Reeves ultimately turned it down. Jason Patric was offered the main role of Bullock’s love interest in the 1997 follow-up. Two decades later, Reeves admitted he said no to the movie because of the screenplay.

Related: Actors Who Worked Together Again and Again These actors have enjoyed working with one another so much that they continued to score roles in the same projects. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had perfect onscreen chemistry in projects like Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad and La La Land, which inspired a real friendship between the pair. “I can’t even imagine what my […]

“At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner?” he said during a 2021 appearance on the Graham Norton Show. “I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

While Reeves wasn’t involved in Speed 2, he and Bullock did get to share the screen again. In 2006 they reunited for the romantic drama The Lake House. In the movie, Bullock plays an architect and Reeves portrays a doctor who lives in the same home at different points in time. Despite their time difference, they can communicate through letters exchanged via the mailbox and form a romantic connection.